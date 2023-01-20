One person in serious condition following car crash in New Plymouth
A two-vehicle crash in New Plymouth has left one car upside down, another damaged and a patient in serious condition.
Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were at the scene on the intersection of Tukapa St and Cutfield Rd at 9.15am Friday.
A St John media spokesperson said one person was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in serious condition.
A police spokesperson said diversions were in place for motorists as tow trucks cleared the road.
Stuff photojournalist Andy MacDonald was at the incident and said three police cars, two ambulances and one fire truck attended.
MacDonald said one car upside down on its roof and another with a smashed front were side by side on Tukapa St.
One person was transported by ambulance while other patients were being assessed at the scene.
Upper Cutfield Rd and Tukapa St were closed and police were diverting motorists down Wallace Pl.