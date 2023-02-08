Fresh produce initiative ensures Taranaki tamariki a healthy start to school year

The Fruit in Schools initiative brings fresh produce to tamariki around Taranaki.

A national initiative to introduce more fruit and vegetables to school kids starts for the year in Taranaki next week.

More than 1820 tamariki in 16 schools and kura across Taranaki will receive a healthy snack of fresh fruit or vegetables each school day through the Fruit in Schools (FIS) initiative.

Trust chairperson David Smith said the initiative, which delivers fresh seasonal produce twice a week, would provide critical nutrition for tamariki and help families deal with rises in inflation.

"It's no secret that families throughout Taranaki are doing it tough this year.

“FIS is a great way to ensure the healthy kai grown on orchards and farms around the country gets to where it's most needed.”