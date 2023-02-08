Stratford's Colour In The Park back for another year

Stratford's colour in the Park run/walk event will be back to celebrate Children’s Day 2023.

Central Taranaki is set to be awash with colour as it’s annual fun run and walk is back.

Colour in the park, organised by the Stratford District Youth Council, is open to tamariki aged 5 and older and young-at-heart adults who want to take part in a 2.5 or 5km run or walk around King Edward Park.

Participants are encouraged to dress up or wear white or black because at the finish line everyone will be covered in bright-coloured powder to celebrate Children's day.

“We’ll have colour everywhere, a DJ and dancing, a free sausage sizzle and face painting, and a photo station for those sweet pics,” youth council co-chair Achim Hanne said.

The event is from 12pm to 3pm on March 5 and entry is $5 per person, or $20 for families of five.

There are 2.5km run or walk options, or you can sign up for the 5km run. Register before March 1 at Eventbrite.co.nz.

Participants should bring a water bottle, sunglasses for eye protection and a dust mask if they suffer from a respiratory illness.