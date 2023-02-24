Work set to start on State Highway 3 in Stratford

Waka Kotahi will begin work on SH3 in Stratford next week as part of its summer maintenance programme.

Work to fix a stretch of Taranaki road is starting next week and will be completed in two parts.

The rehabilitation work on State Highway 3, between the intersections with Finnerty Rd and Bird Rd, south of Stratford, is part of Waka Kotahi’s summer maintenance programme and will begin next week.

Work between Climie Rd and Bird Rd will start on Monday and finish April 1, with the second stage at the SH3 Climie Rd intersection starting April 3 and running until April 29.

During the first stage, northbound traffic will be detoured from SH3 at Climie Rd before returning to SH3 on Ōpunake Rd and Celia St.

In a written statement, Waka Kotahi said motorists should expect around 10 to 15 minutes of additional travel time.

The highway will be open to southbound traffic with stop/go traffic management in place.

The second stage at the Climie Rd intersection will still be open to motorists but stop/go traffic management will be in place.

Waka Kotahi said motorists should expect delays with an additional 10 to 20 minutes of travel time during this stage.

Crews will be onsite between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday, during both stages of the work, though it was weather dependant.

During both stages of work, emergency services will be able to get through the sites when needed.

The summer maintenance programme comes after a particularly bad winter where much of SH3 in Taranaki was littered with potholes.

In 2022, the number one reason for compensation complaints made by Taranaki motorists was pothole damage.

More Taranaki drivers made compensation complaints with Waka Kotahi than the drivers of Auckland, Wellington and the entire South Island combined.

This summer’s work was part of the Taranaki roads Waka Kotahi hoped to fix by the end of the year, including Main North Rd, Onaero between Ohanga Rd and Onaero River Rd, South Rd, SH3, Mokoia and Manawapou and Waihi Rd, SH3, Hāwera between Fantham and Hunter streets.

Motorists are urged to check for up-to-date travel information on the Waka Kotahi Journey planner.