Police set up a road block in Fitzroy for an alleged family harm incident.

Police have cordoned off roads and are diverting traffic in New Plymouth for a suspected police operation.

Police were seen cordoning off roads in Fitzroy, near Lake Rotomanu, including Clemow Rd.

A Police media spokesperson acknowledged there was an operation in progress and said it was in relation to an alleged family harm incident.

“Police have been attending a family harm incident in the area.”