Firefighters called to blaze at Taranaki Sawmills three times in 48 hours

Fire and Emergency were called to a fire at Taranaki Sawmills Limited three times in 48 hours.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said crews had been involved in fighting the fire, and also dampening it down.

Dalton said the reason for multiple callouts was the amount of chip in the silo.

“It’s difficult because in a silo there’s a lot of chip in there, and it smoulders through, so you’ve got to get it out instead of just flooding it.

“Whether its self combusted or it’s something else that’s on fire I don’t know.”

A spokesperson for Taranaki Sawmill Limited said the fire was part of a routine burn off.

“It’s a fire in one of our residual waste silos that we burn off.”

The spokesperson said FENZ had been helping with the fire since Wednesday and had loaned some equipment to monitor the fire until it was out.

“They've left us some hoses and connections and as it flares up a bit we just douse it out and are continuing to empty out the silo.

“It’s nothing major, it’s just one of the hazards we face every now and again.”

FENZ and Taranaki Sawmill staff were onsite overnight to monitor the fire, cool the silo down and attempt to empty it.

FENZ crews were initially called to the Taranaki Sawmills Limited site shortly after 10am on Wednesday, and stayed on site until 8pm.

Dalton said how long it would take to bring the silo under control was unknown. Crews would remain on the scene until the silo was deemed safe.