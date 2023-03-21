Man charged with series of commercial burglaries in Taranaki

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to all eight burglaries in Bell Block and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance before court on April 13. (File photo)

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to all eight burglaries that have plagued Bell Block businesses over the past month.

Police in a statement said they were able to identify a suspect and on Monday search warrants were sent to addresses related to the 32-year-old man.

In a series of burglaries between February 16 and March 15, both cash and high value items had been stolen.

During that time, police received eight reports of commercial burglaries, one of which included Bell Block restaurant Pekaren.

Police said they were able to recover a large portion of items relating to the burglaries.

The man appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday and will remain in custody until his next appearance on April 13.