Taranaki: Waka Kotahi urges motorists to use sign-posted detour on SH3

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to “follow the sign-posted detour and adhere to the temporary speed restrictions” while a stretch of State Highway 3, just south of Stratford, is closed for essential resurfacing works.

The detour takes northbound traffic left at Climie Rd and back onto Ōpunake Rd and Celia St before rejoining SH3.

Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui/Taranaki system manager Rob Service said some road users were turning off Climie Rd prematurely and onto Brookes Rd, which was to be “kept only for residents”, and was not suitable for the traffic volumes diverted from SH3 or heavier vehicles.

Crews have completed the first stage of work – between Climie and Finnerty roads – two weeks ahead of schedule.

The second and third sections of work will be sealed by Friday, March 31, weather permitting, ahead of the scheduled completion date of April 29.

The two remaining sections, located at the intersection of SH3 and Climie Rd, and SH3 between Climie and Bird roads, are being completed under a combination of stop/go traffic controls and a detour for northbound traffic.