'Prepared' kayaker rescued off Taranaki's coast by fishing vessel

Police are praising a kayaker, who needed to be rescued off Port Taranaki on Thursday morning, for his preparedness.

The kayaker contacted Coastguard at about 9.45am after suddenly becoming unwell, and informed them he was unable to make it back to shore.

A message was sent out to nearby vessels to assist.

A fishing vessel was able to get to the kayaker and bring both him and his kayak to shore. The man was met by an ambulance and a Surf Life Saving NZ duty officer who looked after the kayak while the man was attended to by paramedics.

Police search and rescue incident controller David Bentley said the man did the right thing by taking two forms of waterproofed communication, letting someone know where he was going and wearing a lifejacket.

“It allowed him to be rescued quickly, thanks to coordination between responders and the vessel,” Bentley said.