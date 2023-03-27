Bell Block water pipes being replaced

Work has begun on a $1 million project replacing more than half a kilometre of ageing drinking water pipes in Bell Block.

“The current asbestos pipes date back to the 1970s and the work is part of the $248m investment in Fixing the Plumbing in the 2021-31 10-year budget,” New Plymouth District mayor Neil Holdom said.

The new pipes will be installed along Henwood Rd, Nugent St, Pohutukawa Place and Bell Block Court, ahead of a facelift for the roundabout next to the main shopping area.

The project is expected to take six months and will be carried out in stages to minimise impacts on locals.

Traffic controls will be in place to allow digging and drilling to go ahead safely while public access for residents and local businesses continued.

The Puketapu hapū will work with the council during earthworks.