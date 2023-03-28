Armed Offenders Squad seeks person of interest in Taranaki

State Highway 3 is closed in Taranaki due to a police incident. (File photo)

Cordons are in place in Stratford, Taranaki as the Armed Offenders Squad seeks a person of interest.

Police are “working to take a person of interest into custody”, a police statement said at 6.46am on Tuesday.

The incident overnight in Stratford has caused the closure of State Highway 3.

The highway was closed between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd, Waka Kotahi said in an alert about 6am.

A detour was in place via Pembroke and Monmouth roads, and drivers were asked to follow the instructions of contractors onsite.

Amity Court Motel general manager Leanah Skilling​ said it was “eerily quiet this morning”.

The motel was on the main road between Pembroke and Monmouth roads.

”I got a call from police at 5.30am, asking whether there were any free rooms in case they needed to evacuate people from the area,” Skilling said.

“When it’s the police, you are doing everything we can to help.”

Skilling said the motel was on still on standby as there had not been any subsequent calls from the police.

The police had not explained the nature of the incident, she said.