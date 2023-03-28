Armed offenders squad surround house in Stratford, Taranaki, after shots fired at police overnight

Police are monitoring a cordon on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki, where armed police have surrounded a property

Armed police have surrounded a house in Stratford where a man is refusing to come out following a fleeing driver incident overnight where shots were fired at police.

At 9.56am, in a press release, Taranaki acting area commander Darin Haenga police said the armed offenders squad and police negotiation team were working at a property where a man had entered an address and was refusing to engage with staff.

The man had been involved in a fleeing driver incident overnight and shots were fired at police during the incident, Haenga said. There have been no injuries reported.

As a precaution, police had engaged with neighbouring properties to ensure their ongoing safety, the statement said.

A Stuff reporter on Celia St said more than a dozen loud bangs that sounded like gunshots rang out about 8am.

Cordons are in place on Celia St, Seyton St, Hamlet St, and Pembroke Rd. State Highway 3 was closed up to Monmouth St.

Just after 10.15am three cars with armed police inside entered the cordon at the corner of Celia and Hamlet streets. Squad members got out of the car and gathered in front of a house on Achilles St.

It is understood the man police are seeking is at a property on or near Achilles St.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Armed police at the Stratford Police Station at 9.30am on Tuesday.

St Joseph Primary School principal Dave Smith said they received a call from police in the morning advising them to lock down the school.

“We are not in the cordoned-off area and our children are safe and well,” he said.

Avon School on Hamlet St was also in lock down following a call from police.

Principal Lisa Hill said the school had an "eventful" morning.

The school has been in lock down since 8.45am and only staff members remained on site, she said.

"We have informed all the parents and all the students have been sent home."

She said the school would remain closed until further notice.

Stuff Polive have set up a cordon around Achilles St in Stratford.

Stratford Primary School on Regan St remained open and had not been advised to lock down.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John this morning said they had responded to an address in Stratford as a precautionary measure.

“For any further information, please refer to police,” the spokesperson said.

A shift worker, who asked not to be named, said she was unable to get to her home inside the cordon on Monday night.

She understood there was a police chase into Stratford from the south that night and police had laid spikes on SH3/Broadway St, near the intersection with Pembroke Rd, and shots had been fired.

Police had been in the area around Achilles St since about midnight, she said.

There were about six police cars and a group of officers at the intersection of Celia St and Hamlet St on Tuesday morning.

Police were “working to take a person of interest into custody”, a police statement said at 6.46am.

Amity Court Motel general manager Leanah Skilling​ said she had taken in three people who were evacuated from the area by police.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Police on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki, earlier on Tuesday morning.

"We don't know for how long we will have the evacuees with us,” she said.

"It's good that we're able to help, but it's scary that something's going on in a small town.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff People watch at the corner of Celia St and Hamlet St.

The motel was on the main road between Pembroke and Monmouth roads.

”I got a call from police at 5.30am, asking whether there were any free rooms in case they needed to evacuate people from the area,” Skilling said.

“When it’s the police, you are doing everything we can to help.”

The incident overnight in Stratford has caused the closure of State Highway 3 between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd, Waka Kotahi said in an alert about 6am.

A detour was in place via Pembroke and Monmouth roads, and drivers were asked to follow the instructions of contractors onsite, Waka Kotahi said.

More to come