Armed standoff continues in Stratford following overnight car chase where shots were fired at police

Police in Stratford remain in an armed standoff with a man following a car chase in the early hours of Tuesday morning during which shots were fired at officers.

Members of the armed offenders squad surrounded a property on Achilles St in Stratford around 11am, where the man is believed to be inside a house, refusing to communicate with a police negotiation team.

Armed officers were already on the scene when more than a dozen gunshots were heard in the area just after 8am. No further shots have been heard since then.

Road blocks were in place on State Highway 3 until just after 1pm, but a wide cordon remains around Achilles St, with some residents evacuated.

Police have not issued an update since advising that armed police were at an address just before 10am, but said any new information would be released “proactively”.

Stratford resident Francis Demchy, who lives on Celia St near to where a car was abandoned late Monday night, said he had heard a “commotion” about 11pm.

“I did hear shouting and yelling and then some bangs. That was last night,” he said.

Demchy, who said he spent 12 hours inside his home before leaving the cordon on Tuesday morning, said he heard a number of shots just after 8am on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t tell you what sort of weapon it was. It just sounded like big fireworks. Just rapid shots,” he said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Armed police have surrounded a house in Stratford where police are attempting to negotiate with a man following a shooting incident overnight.

Just after 10.15am three cars with armed police inside entered the cordon at the corner of Celia and Hamlet streets. Squad members got out of the car and gathered in front of a house on Achilles St near the intersection with Celia St.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Armed police have moved to an address on Achilles St.

At 11am a resident of Achilles St told Stuff reporters he had been woken by police just before 1am and asked to leave his home.

Supplied A car believed to have been involved in a police chase overnight was abandoned on the main street of Stratford.

He said he spent a “couple” hours sitting in a police car, before going to stay with a friend on Celia St.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Police carry out a scene examination near an abandoned car on the main street of Stratford.

Since police moved through the cordon there has been little to see or hear.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Police have cordoned off streets and surrounded a house in Stratford following a shooting incident overnight.

St Joseph Primary School principal Dave Smith said they received a call from police in the morning advising them to lock down the school.

“We are not in the cordoned-off area and our children are safe and well,” he said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The police operation comes after shots were fired at police during a fleeing driver incident in Stratford overnight.

Avon School on Hamlet St was also in lock down following a call from police.

Principal Lisa Hill said the school had an "eventful" morning.

The school has been in lock down since 8.45am and only staff members remained on site, she said.

"We have informed all the parents and all the students have been sent home."

She said the school would remain closed until further notice.

Stuff Police have set up a cordon around Achilles St in Stratford.

Stratford Primary School on Regan St remained open and had not been advised to lock down.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John this morning said they had gone to an address in Stratford as a precautionary measure.

“For any further information, please refer to police,” the spokesperson said.

A shift worker, who asked not to be named, said she was unable to get to her home inside the cordon on Monday night.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Police cordons have been in place on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki, since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She understood there was a police chase into Stratford from the south that night and police had laid spikes on SH3/Broadway St, near the intersection with Pembroke Rd, and shots had been fired.

Police had been in the area around Achilles St since about midnight, she said.

There were about six police cars and a group of officers at the intersection of Celia St and Hamlet St on Tuesday morning.

Police were “working to take a person of interest into custody”, a police statement said at 6.46am.

Amity Court Motel general manager Leanah Skilling​ said she had taken in three people who were evacuated from the area by police.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Police on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki, earlier on Tuesday morning.

"We don't know for how long we will have the evacuees with us,” she said.

"It's good that we're able to help, but it's scary that something's going on in a small town.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff People watch at the corner of Celia St and Hamlet St.

The motel was on the main road between Pembroke and Monmouth roads.

”I got a call from police at 5.30am, asking whether there were any free rooms in case they needed to evacuate people from the area,” Skilling said.

“When it’s the police, you are doing everything we can to help.”

The incident overnight in Stratford has caused the closure of State Highway 3 between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd, Waka Kotahi said in an alert about 6am.

A detour was in place via Pembroke and Monmouth roads, and drivers were asked to follow the instructions of contractors onsite, Waka Kotahi said.

