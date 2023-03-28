Armed standoff in Stratford ends peacefully with man in custody

A man is in custody following an armed standoff in Stratford.

A man is in custody following an armed standoff in Stratford that has ended peacefully after more than 12 hours.

The man was driven away by police through a cordon on Celia St just before 3pm on Tuesday.

The standoff ended less than an hour after a friend of the man claimed he had thrown his gun out a window.

Bailey Goodridge, who said she was a friend of the man, said the peaceful end was a huge relief.

“I’m so smiling on the inside. I’m so relieved. We were just so frightened for him.”

“This has been heart-wrenching, the unknown, not knowing what was going to happen. We were frightened he would do something and get shot,” Goodridge said.

SUPPLIED Police attempt to negotiate with armed man in Stratford house when shots are fired early on Tuesday morning.

“I’m glad he listened to us, we said ‘give up your gun, so they can see you’re unarmed’. I’m so smiling on the inside.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A man was taken into custody just before 3pm following an armed standoff with police in Stratford.

An hour earlier another woman claimed she was in contact with the man inside the house and showed pictures on her phone that appeared to have been taken from the property.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The standoff had lasted for hours following a police chase on Monday night.

One appeared to show police gathering at the front door.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A friend of the man was in regular contact with police at the Celia St cordon.

The man’s whanau reached out to Te Paati Māori co-leader Debbie Anne Ngarewa-Packer, who said in a text message to Stuff that she had intended to meet with them. Ngarewa-Packer confirmed the man was now in police custody.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Family and friends of the armed man were at the Celia St cordon around noon.

Police in Stratford had been in an armed standoff with the man following a car chase overnight during which shots were fired at officers.

Armed officers were already on the scene when more than a dozen gunshots were heard in the area just after 8am. No further shots have been heard since then.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Family and friends of a man in an armed standoff with police in Stratford have asked to be let through the cordon.

Members of the armed offenders squad were seen surrounding a property on Achilles St in Stratford around 11am, where the man was believed to be.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Residents of Achilles St in Stratford, Dwayn Bush, Mike Adlam and Grant Selby, wait for the police standoff to end so they can go home.

Road blocks were in place on State Highway 3 until just after 1pm, but a wide cordon remains around Achilles St, with some residents evacuated.

Police have not issued an update since advising that armed police were at an address just before 10am, but said any new information would be released “proactively”.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Stratford resident Francis Demchy said gunshots sounded like loud fireworks.

Stratford resident Francis Demchy, who lives on Celia St near to where a car was abandoned late Monday night, said he had heard a “commotion” about 11pm.

“I did hear shouting and yelling and then some bangs. That was last night,” he said.

Demchy, who said he spent 12 hours inside his home before leaving the cordon on Tuesday morning, said he heard a number of shots just after 8am on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t tell you what sort of weapon it was. It just sounded like big fireworks. Just rapid shots,” he said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Armed police have surrounded a house in Stratford where police are attempting to negotiate with a man following a shooting incident overnight.

Just after 10.15am three cars with armed police inside entered the cordon at the corner of Celia and Hamlet streets. Squad members got out of the car and gathered in front of a house on Achilles St near the intersection with Celia St.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Armed police have moved to an address on Achilles St.

At 11am a resident of Achilles St told Stuff reporters he had been woken by police just before 1am and asked to leave his home.

Supplied A car believed to have been involved in a police chase overnight was abandoned on the main street of Stratford.

He said he spent a “couple” hours sitting in a police car, before going to stay with a friend on Celia St.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Police carry out a scene examination near an abandoned car on the main street of Stratford.

Since police moved through the cordon there has been little to see or hear.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Police have cordoned off streets and surrounded a house in Stratford following a shooting incident overnight.

St Joseph Primary School principal Dave Smith said they received a call from police in the morning advising them to lock down the school.

“We are not in the cordoned-off area and our children are safe and well,” he said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The police operation comes after shots were fired at police during a fleeing driver incident in Stratford overnight.

Avon School on Hamlet St was also in lock down following a call from police.

Principal Lisa Hill said the school had an "eventful" morning.

The school has been in lock down since 8.45am and only staff members remained on site, she said.

"We have informed all the parents and all the students have been sent home."

She said the school would remain closed until further notice.

Stuff Police have set up a cordon around Achilles St in Stratford.

Stratford Primary School on Regan St remained open and had not been advised to lock down.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John this morning said they had gone to an address in Stratford as a precautionary measure.

“For any further information, please refer to police,” the spokesperson said.

A shift worker, who asked not to be named, said she was unable to get to her home inside the cordon on Monday night.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Police cordons have been in place on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki, since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She understood there was a police chase into Stratford from the south that night and police had laid spikes on SH3/Broadway St, near the intersection with Pembroke Rd, and shots had been fired.

Police had been in the area around Achilles St since about midnight, she said.

There were about six police cars and a group of officers at the intersection of Celia St and Hamlet St on Tuesday morning.

Police were “working to take a person of interest into custody”, a police statement said at 6.46am.

Amity Court Motel general manager Leanah Skilling​ said she had taken in three people who were evacuated from the area by police.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Police on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki, earlier on Tuesday morning.

"We don't know for how long we will have the evacuees with us,” she said.

"It's good that we're able to help, but it's scary that something's going on in a small town.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff People watch at the corner of Celia St and Hamlet St.

The motel was on the main road between Pembroke and Monmouth roads.

”I got a call from police at 5.30am, asking whether there were any free rooms in case they needed to evacuate people from the area,” Skilling said.

“When it’s the police, you are doing everything we can to help.”