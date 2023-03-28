Loud bangs ring out in Stratford, Taranaki, as overnight pursuit continues

Police are monitoring a cordon on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki.

Loud bangs have rung out in Stratford, Taranaki, as police pursue a person of interest.

A Stuff reporter on Celia St said more than a dozen loud bangs that sounded like gunshots rang out about 8am.

The Armed Offenders Squad was seeking a person of interest in the area, and cordons were in place on Celia St, Seyton St, Hamlet St, and Pembroke Rd. State Highway 3 was closed up to Monmouth St.

A shift worker, who asked not to be named, said she was unable to get to their home inside the cordon on Monday night. She understood there was a police chase into Stratford from the south that night and police had laid spikes on SH3/Broadway St, near the intersection with Pembroke Rd, and shots had been fired.

Police had been in the area around Achilles St since about midnight, she said.

There were about six police cars and a group of officers at the intersection of Celia St and Hamlet St on Tuesday morning.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Police on Celia St in Stratford, Taranaki, earlier on Tuesday morning.

Police were “working to take a person of interest into custody”, a police statement said at 6.46am.

Amity Court Motel general manager Leanah Skilling​ said she had taken in three people who were evacuated from the area by police.

"We don't know for how long we will have the evacuees with us,” she said.

"It's good that we're able to help, but it's scary that something's going on in a small town.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff People watch at the corner of Celia St and Hamlet St.

The motel was on the main road between Pembroke and Monmouth roads.

”I got a call from police at 5.30am, asking whether there were any free rooms in case they needed to evacuate people from the area,” Skilling said.

“When it’s the police, you are doing everything we can to help.”

The incident overnight in Stratford has caused the closure of State Highway 3 between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd, Waka Kotahi said in an alert about 6am.

A detour was in place via Pembroke and Monmouth roads, and drivers were asked to follow the instructions of contractors onsite, Waka Kotahi said.

More to come