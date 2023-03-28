Whanau of gunman express relief Stratford standoff ends peacefully

A man is in custody following an armed standoff in Stratford.

Family and friends of a man at the centre of an armed police standoff have expressed relief he followed their advice and threw his gun away.

The standoff in Stratford ended peacefully just before 3pm when a man was arrested by police. Police have yet to release the name of the man or detail what charges he will face.

Bailey Goodridge said she was a friend of the man and, along with other whanau who had gathered at the Celia St cordon, had advised him to throw his gun away.

“I’m glad he listened to us, we said ‘give up your gun, so they can see you’re unarmed’. I’m so smiling on the inside.”

“This has been heart-wrenching, the unknown, not knowing what was going to happen. We were frightened he would do something and get shot,” she said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Family and friends of the armed man were at the Celia St cordon around noon.

Goodridge said she was relieved he had listened to those who loved him. ​

The quiet end to the incident on Tuesday afternoon had been far from certain following a police chase on Monday night where shots were fired at officers.

Police deployed road spikes and the man allegedly abandoned his car and entered a property on Achilles St late on Monday night.

Police soon arrived at the scene and some residents were evacuated.

Around 8am on Tuesday morning armed police were at the house and could be heard asking the man to come out.

SUPPLIED Police attempt to negotiate with armed man in Stratford house when shots are fired early on Tuesday morning.

Their requests were followed by more than a dozen gunshots.

The incident, which began on Monday night, saw State Highway 3 through the town closed and a wide cordon thrown up around Achilles St.

At least two schools were advised to go into lockdown, with Avon School sending all students home for the day.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Francis Demchy, a resident on Celia St, said he had heard loud bangs on Monday night.

Stratford resident Francis Demchy, who lives on Celia St, said he had heard a “commotion” about 11pm on Monday.

“I did hear shouting and yelling and then some bangs. That was last night,” he said.

Demchy, who said he spent 12 hours inside his home before leaving the cordon on Tuesday morning, said he heard a number of shots just after 8am on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t tell you what sort of weapon it was. It just sounded like big fireworks. Just rapid shots,” he said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A friend of the man was in regular contact with police at the Celia St cordon.

Police issued a media statement just before 10am on Tuesday saying they were attempting to negotiate with a man at a Stratford address.

Just before 5pm Police issued another press release, this time from Central District Commander, Superintendent Scott Fraser.

He said Taranaki police had taken a man into custody in Achilles St after an incident overnight where gunshots were fired towards officers.

The incident began about 10.30pm on Monday when a vehicle failed to stop for police.

Fraser said police did not chase the vehicle but maintained observations on it and it was spiked in Stratford.

The vehicle came to a stop a short time later and the driver got out of and fired a gun towards officers.

Members of the armed offenders squad and a dog unit tracked the man to a residential address on Achilles St about 12.45am.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The police operation comes after shots were fired at police during a fleeing driver incident in Stratford overnight.

Cordons were established and police tried to engage with the man for some hours, he said. A gun was fired towards police two more times.

Stuff The house at the centre of the standoff appeared to be pock marked with bullet holes.

Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident, Fraser said.

However he said firing shots towards police was a reckless act that showed no concern for the safety of anyone involved.

Fraser said officers and their families will receive support following this incident and that charges against the man are yet to be determined.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Police have cordoned off streets and surrounded a house in Stratford following a shooting incident overnight.

Family and friends of the man who waited at the Celia St cordon claimed on Tuesday they had asked to enter the cordon so the man could see them but the request was refused by police.

They claimed he was scared he would be shot and wanted to be able to see his whanau. At one stage some of the group threatened to breach the cordon.

The group also reached out to Te Paati Māori co-leader Debbie Anne Ngarewa-Packer, who said in a text message to Stuff that she had intended to meet with them.

Amity Court Motel general manager Leanah Skilling​ said she had taken in three people who were evacuated from the area by police on Tuesday.

"We don't know for how long we will have the evacuees with us,” she said.

"It's good that we're able to help, but it's scary that something's going on in a small town.”