New Plymouth Club's $3m revamp begins

An exterior view of how the revamped New Plymouth Club will look.

The New Plymouth Club has embarked on a major $3m redevelopment this week with the aim of increasing already strong membership numbers.

“The members want more fresh blood; it’s a great club, and they want to share it,” club spokesperson Donna Yeats said.

Work on stage one has started with the development of “1908 at the Club,” named for the year the club started in New Plymouth.

Club president Ian Morris said it would be a new food and beverage destination offering coffee and cabinet food, brunch, lunch, dinner, cocktails and craft beers.

“What we’re looking to create with 1908 is a welcoming, multi-generational environment that serves high quality food and drink to its members and visitors, while enjoying one of the best views in New Plymouth.

“It’s a way for us to enhance our offering to current members, while developing something incredibly unique for the wider community, and new members, to enjoy.

Stuff Work on a new food-beverage area, 1908 at the Club, has started.

“We want this to become a community hub that’s buzzing with young families, casual cafe-goers, mates catching up for drinks, events and celebrations,” Morris said.

The club has 4000 members, one of the largest memberships for a club of its type in the country, but wanted to build on this number.

The club executive and management spent four years planning the redevelopment which involved a further three stages working on the layout of existing facilities.

“This is a huge project for us to undertake and a testament to the committee members who have been working hard to bring it to life.,” Morris said.

Work on stage one was expected to be completed later this year with the whole project taking two years.