Person trapped in truck after crash in South Taranaki

Firefighters are working to extract a person from a truck after it collided with a power pole in South Taranaki.

One person is trapped in a truck after it collided with a power pole in South Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Batten Rd and State Highway 45 just before 7pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency central shift manager Chris Dalton said one person was “heavily trapped” in the truck.

Firefighters were working to extricate the person from the truck, he said.

A police spokesperson said the person had sustained moderate injuries.

The power pole and lines had also been brought down onto the road in the crash and onto an oncoming truck, the spokesperson said.

“The road is closed in both directions and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel,” they said.

More than 50 properties remained without power by 10.20pm, according to PowerCo.

The road was also still closed, and contractors were diverting traffic, a police spokesperson said.