Firefighters rush to a fire that has torn through a shed in Taranaki.

Crews were called to Ohangai Rd in Hāwera just after 9am on Sunday after being alerted to the blaze, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said.

The double-bay shed was well involved on arrived, Dalton said, and firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze.