Road reopened on SH3 after three people were injured in a serious crash

Devon Rd on SH3 has closed after a two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

Devon Rd near Brixton, Waitara, has reopened after three people were injured in a serious crash involving two vehicles.

Emergency services responded to

the incident at 1.20pm.

A police spokesperson said initial evaluations showed that three people had been seriously injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Alison Munn said two fire trucks from the Waitara Volunteer Fire Brigade went to the scene.

Munn said there were initial reports of people trapped but when firefighters arrived nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

Firefighters helped with traffic control, first aid and scene cleanup.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a manager.

The three patients were treated and taken to New Plymouth Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

Devon Rd had been closed since 1.20pm with diversions in place.