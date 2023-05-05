Hammer-wielding thieves involved in Michael Hill lunchtime heist, spread panic in New Plymouth's CBD

Michael Hill New Plymouth was the target of a smash and grab on Friday.

It was a quiet lunchtime in New Plymouth’s CBD on Friday – until it wasn't.

Just after midday a black Subaru drove up onto the footpath of Currie St and stopped outside Michael Hill, then a brazen heist unfolded in broad daylight, shocking onlookers.

Andy Falconer-Pope said he watched as two hammer-wielding thieves jumped out and smashed their way into the store.

“They had their hoods on and they had masks across their face – all they kept saying was: “C’s up!”

Falconer-Pope said they hopped out of the car with hammers and “started tearing the place up”.

“It’s broad daylight, people on the footpath, you know, having their lunch and having coffee,” he said.

Falconer-Pope said they smashed the glass at the front of the store, then grabbed as much jewellery as they could and drove off, taking out cafe chairs and tables along the way.

Police are now searching for those involved.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF A witness said the offenders involved in a smash 'n' grab at Michael Hill in Currie St, New Plymouth, made off with watches.

Falconer said he would have attempted to stop the offenders had they not been armed with hammers.

Another witness filmed the ordeal on her phone.

Candace Smith said she heard all the banging and the glass shattering, as she was going to get a coffee at the shop nearby.

“It seemed very aggressive, in the middle of the day,” she said

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police are looking for offenders involved in a smash-and-grab in New Plymouth’s CBD.

Smith said it was panic, as everyone was in shock seeing cabinets being smashed in front of them.

“They all had hammers and they were all smashing and grabbing.

“When they drove off, it added to the panic because everyone was worried they were going to hit someone, which I think they almost did at the end of the road,” she said.

Footage shows the car almost hitting a passerby on the footpath as it left the scene, speeding down the footpath before speeding into a major intersection of Currie St and Devon St, heading towards Courtenay St.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff People smashed the Michael Hill store’s front glass and made off with watches a bystander said.

One person can be seen throwing objects at the car as it crosses the intersection at full speed.

Laurelle Foster, the assistant manager of North Beach located nextdoor, said she was “absolutely scared” about what happened.

“I just noticed a car, a black Impreza driving up the footpath. Heard my sign crash down so I poked my head out and saw them stop outside Michael Hill.

“So I told everyone in the street to come into the store and locked the doors.”

“As the car was driving off I poked my head into Michael Hill and all the cabinets were smashed,” Foster said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The two offenders smashed the windows with hammers before jumping back in a car and driving off.

She said the raid happened in the early afternoon.

“We get targeted for theft quite a bit.

“It could have been us if unsuccessful there maybe, so I do feel shaken up – absolutely.”

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said police are appealing for witnesses to the aggravated robbery.

He said the men left the scene in the stolen black 2001 Subaru Impreza (registration GAE332) before abandoning it on Carrington St near the Pendarves St intersection.

One of the offenders was wearing a blue Puma hooded top, dark pants and a blue surgical mask. The other offender was wearing a dark coloured top and pants and had what appeared to be a dark bandana over his face.

Both of the offenders were wearing gloves.

Bouterey said police know that the vehicle was stolen from the Merrilands area between midnight and 10.30am on Friday.

The offenders are known to have been travelling around the area of the retail store for at least 20 minutes prior to the robbery.

If anyone saw this vehicle at any point this morning, please call Police on 105 Or 0800 287 453 and reference event number P054539061.

Police are calling on anyone who recorded the incident or has CCTV footage from around the Currie St area between 11.50am – 12.20pm, or any other information which may assist with enquiries to share this with them.

Michael Hill stores across the country have been the target of ram raids and smash ‘n’ grab incidents in recent months.

Just last month the Michael Hill in Chartwell Shopping Centre was reportedly hit by people wearing masks at around 3pm – a peak time on a rainy school holiday afternoon.

In December last year, the Botany store was hit and in August and October stores in Hamilton, Albany and Takapuna were hit with stores increasing security as a result.