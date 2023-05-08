Two injured after truck and car collide in Waitara

Two people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash in Waitara on Sunday night.

Emergency services responded to the collision between a truck and car, near the intersection of Queen and Cameron streets, Waitara, at 7pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alison Munn said firefighters responded to the incident at 7.02pm and assisted with helping one patient get out of their vehicle.

Two fire trucks from New Plymouth and Waitara responded to the event, with firefighters staying for approximately an hour and half at the scene, Munn said.

St John arrived at the scene with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

Paramedics treated two patients from the crash, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, with both being transported to Taranaki Base Hospital, a spokesperson said.