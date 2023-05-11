Tornado in South Taranaki lifts roofs off homes

Two South Taranaki neighbours are facing a major clean-up after a tornado ripped through their properties in the early hours of Wednesday.

After a night when the skies were lit up by continuous thunderstorms, the morning brought an unexpected shock for Jody Thomas and her husband as their Eltham Rd house was hit.

The sudden force of the tornado ripped off part of her roof as it cut a course through the neighbouring properties.

After being woken up at 5.30am by thunder, hail and lots of “big bangs”, Thomas said she didn’t realise what was happening at first.

It wasn’t until she heard water leaking through she realised something really serious was going on.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff One of the homes on Eltham Rd damaged by the tornado.

The tornado went through the front and east side of Thomas’ house, and through her neighbour’s property.

Thomas said there was now a gap in her neighbour’s line of pine trees.

“[We’re] just a bit shell-shocked. Glad that we’re all OK but yeah, just an overwhelming amount of work now that we hadn’t planned on,” Thomas said.

Thomas said fallen trees and debris were covering her property and power to the house was out after the tornado took out the power pole.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Senior firefighter Craig Johnson surveys the damage.

Thomas said it was going to take a long while to clean, though she still had her sense of humour saying there would be no shortage of firewood for the next few years.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to reports of the tornado at 5.55am and responded with two fire trucks, one from Kaponga and one from Opunake.

The houses, on Eltham Rd, Awatuna, were opposite each other and firefighters were still helping out at the scene later on Wednesday afternoon.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The tornado took out a line of trees as it went.

Kaponga chief fire officer Jason Hurley said the residents of the houses had about 20% of their roofs taken off by the tornado.

Hurley said firefighters were securing the roof and making it watertight.

“That’s about all we can do at the moment.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A power pole on the road has been taken out too.

Hurley said the residents were in “good spirits”, despite the damage to their property.

The damage and clean-up followed a night of heavy rain, thunder and lightning in the region.

Farmer Misty-Lee Turner said it had been a wild morning in South Taranaki, after posting a video of the lightning strikes on Facebook.

Jody Thomas/Supplied Parts of Thomas’ neighbour’s property had been flung all over Thomas’ property.

"It's pretty bad down here, but was great for getting the cows in for milking – the lightning lit up the whole paddock," she said.

Two fallen trees also resulted in minor car crashes, one on South Rd, Okato, and one on Eltham Rd.

FENZ received reports of the crash on South Rd about 6am and assisted with road control until the police showed up.

Supplied/Supplied A house in Kaponga has lost 20% of its roof after a tornado hit early on Wednesday morning.

A police media spokesperson said a minor crash on Eltham Rd was also reported at 6am after a fallen tree, and the council had been called to clear the area.

Hurley said firefighters attended the crash on their way to assess the tornado damage on Eltham Rd, and the patient had taken themselves to A&E for minor lower back pain.

While heavy rain warnings had lifted for the province, MetService still forecast showers to be heavy at times with more squally thunderstorms possible on Thursday.

More rain was also expected on Thursday before things started to clear up on Friday.