Why does Taranaki get so many tornados?

Tornados have been fairly common in the Taranaki region over the years, but why? Well, it’s a “quirk of geography”, one meteorologist says.

Early on Wednesday morning, a tornado struck South Taranaki homes, taking off parts of residents’ roofs and scattering debris.

Wednesday’s weather event was not the first tornado in the region, and nor will it be the last.

Supplied/Supplied Metservice forecasting shows the thunderstorm that passed over Taranaki on Wednesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the northern coastline of Taranaki, with Taranaki Maunga behind it, made for a “really good set-up” for tornados.

James said the way the region stuck out from the North Island, especially the northern coastline from the cape to New Plymouth, created a topography that “enhanced” weather fronts coming through.

The region’s northern and southern parts of the west coast were the most exposed, and were more likely to bear the brunt of oncoming northwest winds, James said.

All tornados were associated with thunderstorms. Thunderstorms had been predicted for Taranaki on Tuesday night and into the early morning with severe weather watches in place.

To create a tornado, thunderstorms needed to have “significant” upward motion in the atmosphere.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A tornado has ripped through a South Taranaki house and farm in stormy weather.

James said there are a few ways that the weather could achieve this upward motion.

“Having relatively warm air at the surface, and relatively cold air aloft, is one way to give that upward motion with a thunderstorm, and a bit of a wind shear as well.”

This meant the wind at the lower levels of the weather system were blowing in a slightly different direction to the upper levels of the thunderstorm.

As this system moved through the atmosphere it started to create a twisting motion that enhanced the transition from thunderstorm to tornado.

James said anecdotally tornados in the Taranaki region were getting more and more common, but there was currently no data to show why.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kaponga senior firefighter Craig Johnson observes the damage caused by a tornado on Taranaki’s Eltham Rd.

He also suspected that other areas of the country such as Kahurangi National Park were also prone to tornados but as they were sparsely populated areas, it was less frequently reported.

For those that wondered why New Zealand got such small but deadly tornados, rather than the massive tornados the US had, James said New Zealand’s tornados tended to be short-lived.

“When we do see them [tornados], they’re short, but they’re very sharp. They feed a very small area for a short amount of time, but you know, the impacts can be just as catastrophic.”

So be advised, Taranaki, and be prepared, James said.

MetService forecasters did routine thunderstorm checks twice a day, and outlooks for the country that detailed when there were the right conditions for such storms.