Three injured in SH3 crash involving ambulance, logging truck

A crash on State Highway 3 near Midhirst has seen one person seriously injured and two others left with moderate and minor injuries.

Three people have been injured in a crash involving an ambulance and logging truck on State Highway 3 in South Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Mountain Rd, between Surrey Rd and Denbigh Rd, at 5.20am.

Hato Hone St John district operations manager central south Brendon Hutchinson confirmed an ambulance was involved in the crash.

“At the time of crash the ambulance was not responding to an incident and there were no patients on board,” Hutchinson said.

St John responded to the incident with two ambulances and one manager.

Three patients have been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other two in moderate and minor conditions.

Hutchinson said St John took the health and safety of its staff “very seriously” and was continuing to investigate the incident with Police.

A police spokesperson said one person had sustained serious injuries and the highway was closed with diversions in place.

Police have advised people to avoid the area.

A road worker spoken to on the detour said the crash involved a logging truck and there were logs all over the road.

It would take a while to clean up the scene, they said.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kotahi advised motorists to follow emergency services’ instructions.

Northbound travellers are advised to detour via Beaconsfield Rd, Salisbury Rd and Tariki Rd South onto SH3.

Southbound travellers should detour using the coastal route of SH45.