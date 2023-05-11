Six gang members arrested in Pātea as part of Operation Cobalt

Six Patea members of the Nomad gang have been arrested following investigations of unlawful conduct and aggravated robbery.

Six gang members in Pātea have gone before court following investigations of unlawful conduct.

Members of the Nomad gang were arrested in Pātea between March 17 and May 5, which involved the Armed Offenders Squad and the Criminal Investigation Branch.

The gang members were aged between 19 and 40 years old and were arrested as part of Operation Cobalt.

South Taranaki response manager, acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ said the men are all due to appear in Hawera District Court on May 16 and May 26 on charges of aggravated robbery and participating in an organised crime group.

READ MORE:

* Gang's meth lab in a horse float busted

* Focus on gang activity results in 15 arrests in Wairoa

* Four arrested after police raid Christchurch properties linked to Head Hunters gang



Of those arrested, all are in custody and will appear before the courts on “serious charges”.

Russ said investigations into these individuals included a number of search warrants.

“These warrants are an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand.”

South Taranaki Police are committed to driving early gang intervention and enforcement activity, Russ said, adding, their aim is to reduce this type of criminal behaviour, and those engaging in this type of crime should “expect” to come to police attention.

Police are using a visible approach to disrupt unlawful activity to hold offenders to account.

If the community has any concerns about suspicious behaviour in your area, Russ said to contact police.