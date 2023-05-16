New film featuring Taranaki Maunga will be Rachel House's directing debut

Production has wrapped on The Mountain, which sees Rachel House, centre, making her directing debut. She sits with child actors

Taranaki Maunga will feature in a new film from Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Rachel House.

House, who is also known for her role in Boy and Whale Rider, is making her directing debut in The Mountain, which recently wrapped up filming.

Co-written by House and Tom Furniss, the film is set under the “watchful eye of Taranaki Maunga” and follows three misfit kids who find friendship together after experiencing grief.

It also introduces three new actors in Beth Atkinson (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Toa, Ngā Koata, Ngāti Tama, Kai Tahu), Reuban Francis and Terence Daniel (Ngāti Kahungunu, Raukawa ki Wharepūhunga, Kuki Airani – Aitutaki), who all star in leading roles.

READ MORE:

* Lucy Lawless' latest fantasy amongst eight SXSW movies we're most excited about

* Popular Mt Taranaki walking tracks and huts receive $19.1m upgrade

* What to watch on Play Stuff



They were supported by actors Troy Kingi, Fern Sutherland and Sukena Shah.

House (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mutunga) said she couldn't wait for audiences to meet the “beautiful kids” and feel their strong connection with “our mountain, Taranaki”.

SUPPLIED/Stuff House is currently featuring in Netflix's Heartbreak High with upcoming appearances in Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits and roles in Next Goal Wins and Foundation.

House is a household name for many New Zealanders for her iconic roles, which includes lead roles in Disney’s Moana and Pixar’s Soul. She is currently starring in Netflix’s Heartbreak High.

The last time Taranaki Maunga featured on the big screen was in Edward Zwick’s 2003 film The Last Samurai.