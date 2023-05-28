One person dead after serious crash on State Highway 3 in Stratford

A serious crash blocked State Highway 3 in Stratford on Sunday.

A person has died following a crash involving a ute and truck and trailer unit at Ngaere in Stratford, Taranaki.

The crash happened about 4.10pm on Sunday, at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Cheal Rd.

A statement from police said the crash had blocked Mountain Rd, SH3.

Police confirmed at 8pm that one driver died at the scene while the other driver sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to expect delays, and check Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner tool for up-to-date information at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.