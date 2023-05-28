Serious crash blocks State Highway 3 in Stratford

A serious crash has blocked State Highway 3 in Stratford.

Two vehicles have collided in a serious crash at Ngaere in Stratford, Taranaki.

The crash happened about 4.10pm on Sunday, at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Cheal Rd.

A statement from police said the crash had blocked Mountain Rd, State Highway 3.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to expect delays, and check Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner tool for up-to-date information at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.