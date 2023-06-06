Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up announces artist lineup

Festival of Lights Winter Pop-up includes nine new light installations and 10 musical acts.

Local talent from around the district is being showcased at this year’s Festival of Lights Winter Pop-up.

This year’s pop-up promises to deliver entertainment for everyone, whether it be reggae or DJ fans.

Musical guests were selected with the support of Ngāti Te Whiti, who you can thank for securing The Groove Hutt ft Luke Whaanga playing on July 15.

Joining them is The Mara on July 13, Te Kura Tuarua O Ngamotu and New Plymouth trio the DoubleJumps on July 14.

READ MORE:

* He tohu hei maharatanga ki te rangatira o Waikato ka hura ake i Taranaki

* The 2023 Festival of Lights attracts record numbers of people

* 'Record' attendance at TSB Festival of Lights after Covid-19 hiatus



There will be DJ I.AM.A.Party v Frau Knotzon on July 15, Wheriko on July 13, Late for Life Drawing = a four-piece band from New Plymouth – also on July 13, The Reckless Heart Experience and IA on July 14 and Brown Sugar Factory on July 15.

With 10 musical guests and a silent disco scheduled, the Winter Pop-up line up is hoping for a second successful event after it’s debut last year, which saw 15,000 people attend.

The festival will take place over Matariki weekend and will debut nine new light installations, including one that represents the Puanga constellation.

Taranaki and Whanganui iwi celebrate Māori New Year by observing Puanga.

New Plymouth District Council events lead, Lisa Ekdahl, said the festival is “excited to be back”.

Installations have been extended into the Egmont St car park, and attendees can look forward to free parking at Centre City Shopping Centre between 5pm-10.30pm.