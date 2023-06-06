Two people injured after single vehicle crash in Stratford

Two people have been injured after a single vehicle crash in Stratford last night.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were notified of a crash on Opunake Rd at 7.20pm where one person sustained serious injuries and another sustained moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

FENZ responded with two crews at 7.18pm, one from Stratford and one from Kaponga. On arrival firefighters found no persons trapped and left the incident to Police and St John.

The road was not blocked.