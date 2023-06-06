Car crashes into a cow in an early morning encounter near Hāwera

A car crashed into a cow near Hāwera early Tuesday morning.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) attended the scene on Ohangai Rd around 4.40am.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries to the occupant of the car. The status of the cow was unknown, they said.

The spokesperson said the road was blocked for a while but was now open again.

One fire crew from Hāwera was sent to the scene and arrived at 4.50am.

A FENZ shift manager said upon arrival firefighters found that the person was not trapped and left the incident in the hands of police.

Firefighters left the scene at 5.30am.