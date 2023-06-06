Car crashes into a cow in an early morning encounter near Hāwera

08:27, Jun 06 2023
Emergency services attended a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning where a car hit a cow near Hāwera.
Grant Matthew/Stuff
Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) attended the scene on Ohangai Rd around 4.40am.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries to the occupant of the car. The status of the cow was unknown, they said.

The spokesperson said the road was blocked for a while but was now open again.

One fire crew from Hāwera was sent to the scene and arrived at 4.50am.

A FENZ shift manager said upon arrival firefighters found that the person was not trapped and left the incident in the hands of police.

Firefighters left the scene at 5.30am.