State Highway 3 near Waitara open again after truck and trailer unit rolled and blocked route

State Highway 3 near Waitara was blocked after a truck crash on Thursday.

A truck and trailer unit rolled and blocked the southbound lane of State Highway 3 near Waitara on Thursday afternoon. .

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident on Main North Rd, SH3, at 12.25pm..

There were no reports of injuries but a part of the highway near the Princess St intersection was blocked. The road was reopen by 3.30pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said one truck from the Waitara Station was sent.

