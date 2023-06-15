State Highway 3, Waitara, blocked after truck and trailer unit rolls

State Highway 3 near Waitara is blocked after a truck crash.

A truck and trailer unit has rolled and is blocking the southbound lane of State Highway 3 near Waitara.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident on Main North Rd, SH3, at 12.25pm Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries but a part of the highway near the Princess St intersection was blocked, and traffic management was in place, they said.

They advised it could take a while to clear the scene and a tow had been arranged for the truck.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said one truck from the Waitara Station was sent.

Firefighters are currently assisting police at the scene.