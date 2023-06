Power lines are down after a crash on SH45 causing traffic disruption.

Power lines were down after a crash on State Highway 45 in Taranaki, blocking one lane.

Emergency services responded to a car v power pole crash about 9am on Monday morning at the intersection of South Rd and Oeo Rd, South Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said traffic control was at the scene with stop/go signs in place and there were no reports of injuries.

Traffic control will stay in place while the lines are repaired.