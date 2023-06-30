Hāwera pantomime gets a whole family involved in the show

The Logan family, Bobby, Izzy, Rebecca and Kristie, are all involved in Hāwera Repertory's latest show, the pantomime Aladdin.

Hāwera Repertory’s first pantomime in 20 years is a genuine family show, so much so it has one whole family taking part in the production.

What started out as Kristy Logan’s hobby (she’s playing the Genie of the Lamp) has now drawn in her husband and two daughters.

Hāwera Repertory will stage the classic tale of Aladdin, a poor boy in old Peking who finds a magic lamp with a genie inside who grants wishes, has to outwit a wicked sorcerer and marries a princess, with a few twists along the way, from July 7-15.

The cast and crew are working hard to produce a show to remember, Ben Thomas, who is playing a wicked wizard called Abanazar, said.

Bobby Logan has been kept busy building special props for the show, including a flying carpet and a giant set of working laundry rollers.

“These rollers stand over seven feet high and just like the carpet, they play a very special part in the panto,” Thomas said.

As well as building these set pieces, Bobby is also playing bass guitar in the band for the show, on an instrument he made himself.

His creative skills have been used before as he built and worked the mechanical lion in Repertory’s production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2018.

Supplied Bobby Logan has built this 7ft high set of laundry rollers for the set of Aladdin.

Joining Kristy and Bobby in the show this time are their daughters Rebecca and Izzy.

Rebecca is doing make up and backstage crew, and Izzy is playing drums and percussion in the band.

“This show really does contain entertainment for the whole family. Comedy of many levels and genres, excellent music with a live band, great choreography, a wonderful big, bright set and moments of theatre magic you will remember for years,” Thomas said.

Aladdin, Hāwera Memorial Theatre, July 7-15. Tickets available from the Hāwera I-site and iTicket.co.nz