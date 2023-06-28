Expect unexpected encounters during 'silly seal season' - even in Opunake

Between May and September kekeno/seals and male seals of any age leave their breeding colonies, explore, and rest.

A seal was sighted on farmland at Opunake in Taranaki on Monday, which the Department of Conservation (DOC) says is all part of the “silly seal season”.

“We dispatched a couple of DOC staff to wrangle the animal with the intention of returning it to the sea,” DOC operations supervisor Andrew Johnston said.

“But by the time our people arrived the seal couldn’t be found. We believe it was a young fur seal.”

Between May and September young kekeno/seals and male seals of any age can be spotted as they leave their breeding colonies. This included newly weaned pups finding their way in the world.

READ MORE:

* DOC warns owners to control dogs as seal season sets in

* Seal found wandering the streets of surburbia - 18km from the coast

* Canterbury seal pup death a reminder to drive carefully on beaches

* Warning after tourist lies next to sea lion for 'flippant' Instagram snap

* DOC pleads with pet owners after two seal pups mauled to death by dogs



“Fur seal populations are recovering quickly which means people need to be prepared to encounter seals anywhere around our coastline,” marine science advisor Laura Boren said.

“Even in areas where they haven’t seen seals before, and particularly over the winter months.”

In 2021, a seal spent several days in Hobbiton, near Matamata, more than 90km from the nearest seashore. That same year, a young kekeno found its way onto a highway near Thames.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff A seal pup relaxing at a Te Awanga home in Hawke’s Bay in 2021.

To help keep kekeno safe Boren said people needed to control their dogs.

“Our hotline staff frequently receive calls about dogs harassing and attacking seals, and what is reported is only a fraction of what actually occurs.

“This is a year-round issue but particularly this time of year, when you can come across seals in unexpected places.”

Every year kekeno, especially pups, were struck by cars including New Zealand sea lions, particularly in Otago and Southland.”

DOC only intervened with seals if the animal was in danger, or in high-traffic urban areas.

If a seal was severely injured, being harassed, or in obvious danger, DOC says people should call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 36 468).