One person taken to hospital after a car crash in Taranaki

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Mountain Rd, near Stratford, on Saturday night.

A two-vehicle crash on Mountain Rd near Stratford, Taranaki, on Saturday night has seen one person taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3, near Radnor Rd, at 8pm.

Hato Hone St John transported one patient in a moderate condition to Taranaki Base Hospital and treated four others with minor injuries at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the road was shut for some time with diversions in place but was reopened at 9.45pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) sent two fire trucks from Stratford to the scene.

One person had to be extracted from a vehicle, a spokesperson said, before leaving the crash in the hands of police and St John.