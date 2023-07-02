Two-car crash sees one person taken to hospital

One person taken to hospital after a car v car crash.

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Inglewood, Taranaki.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 10.15am Sunday at the intersection of King Rd and Junction Rd.

Hato Hone St John assessed and treated one person who was transported to Taranaki bas Hospital in a minor condition.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggested the road had been blocked for a time but had reopened on Sunday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) arrived at the scene at 10.20am with one truck from Inglewood station.

A spokesperson said firefighters assisted with traffic control and cleaning up the road before leaving at 10.50am.