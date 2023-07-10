Two people to appear in court after police chase in Hāwera

Police say they chased a stolen vehicle around Hāwera after a driver failed to stop. (File photo)

Two people have been charged with stealing a vehicle and failing to stop for police after a pursuit through Hāwera.

Police responded to a report that a car had been stolen on Waihi Rd, about 10.30am on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Police located the vehicle but the driver failed to stop for police, so police pursued the car, deploying road spikes to bring it to a stop on Manawapou Rd, the spokesperson said.

A 29-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were arrested and taken into custody, facing charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and assaulting police. They were to appear in the Hāwea District Court later on Monday.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.