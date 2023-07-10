Car overtaking truck on SH3 'scary' for oncoming driver

A vehicle's dash cam captures an oncoming vehicle's dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on State Highway 3 near New Plymouth.

A couple alarmed by an oncoming vehicle’s risky overtaking manoeuvre want the driver to think more carefully about their decisions on the road.

Mark Glasses and his wife were travelling back to Auckland after completing a North Island road trip when the manoeuvre happened in front of them on State Highway 3, north of New Plymouth, on Monday.

Glasses had just cleared Mount Messenger in foggy conditions, with low visibility on the 100kph highway, when an oncoming car pulled out in front of him to overtake a truck in the opposite lane.

Captured on Glasses’ dash cam, he said the experience was a first for him and “pretty scary”.

“It was quite foggy and misty with a bit of rain, so I didn’t see him until I sort of noticed there was a pair of headlights on my side of the road as well,” Glasses said.

Mark Glasses/Supplied It was a scary moment when a car nearly hits oncoming traffic after passing a truck.

He said it was the first time he had experienced a near miss like that, though he had captured a lot of “interesting” stuff on his dash cam around Auckland.

The couple had been staying in New Plymouth for the weekend after travelling around Taupō and Wellington.

Glasses said he wanted the driver to consider how dangerous their decision could have been.

“I just think whoever that driver was really needs to take a hard look at themselves, because there was no the visibility to be passing like that.

“It was incredibly dangerous, and he could have killed somebody.”