Fire crews attend callout to house fire in Spotswood, New Plymouth

Early on Friday a fire broke out in a house on Crownhill St in Spotswood, New Plymouth. Emergency services now have it under control.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Spotswood, New Plymouth on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was alerted to the fire at 7.47am.

There were no reports of any occupants in the house when the fire started.

Three fire crews from the New Plymouth station were sent to the scene on Crownhill St, a spokesperson said.

A witness at the scene said they could see an additional fire truck and a lot of smoke around the house.

Firefighters seemed to get the fire out quickly, they said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fire crews are still on scene at the property in Spotswood.

The outside of the house could be seen with black smoke patches and smashed windows.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to establish the cause.