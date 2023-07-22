Fire tears through New Plymouth home with no fire alarms

Firefighters responded to a well involved house fire in Strandon on Saturday.

Firefighters have battled a “well involved” blaze in New Plymouth in the early hours of Saturday, where there were no working smoke alarms.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to reports of a house fire on Lemon St in Strandon at 2am.

Three crews from New Plymouth station were sent to the scene and upon arrival found the house well “ablaze”, a FENZ spokesperson said.

The fire was out by 2.45am and firefighters went into overhaul mode to make sure that all hotspots were out.

Fire crews left the scene at 5am once the fire was completely extinguished.

Jason Crowe, New Plymouth senior station officer said the fire was “devastating”.

It appears the property didn’t have any smoke alarms, Crowe said, but luckily all the occupants had safely evacuated in time.

“It’s a timely reminder that people need to check they have working smoke alarms in their homes,” Crowe said.

Fire travels “extremely” fast and can be “deadly” within a few minutes, smoke alarms are an early warning for people, Crowe said.

The house was left with “significant” fire and smoke damage and a specialist fire investigator was currently on scene to determine the cause this morning.