Parts of Mountain Rd blocked after crash in South Taranaki

A crash on Mountain Rd, SH3, has injured five people and partially blocked the road.

Five people have been injured following a single vehicle crash that blocked parts of Mountain Rd on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 3 at 2.50pm.

A police spokesperson said it appears one person has received moderate to serious injuries, another has received moderate injuries and three more people received minor injuries.

The road is still partially blocked but is passable.

The spokesperson said motorists should take care and drive to the conditions and “please slow down when passing the crash site”.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded with two crews from Stratford and upon arrival had to extracted one person from the vehicle, a spokesperson said.

Crews stayed till 3.40pm to assist police and Hato Hone St John.