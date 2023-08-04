Lower speed limits on SH3 to apply next week

The intersection between Princess St, Waitara, and SH3 where a roundabout is currently being built, the first of four being constructed between Waitara and Bell Block.

Motorists are being warned that lower speed limits will apply next week on SH3 between Waitara and Bell Block.

In an emailed statement, Waka Kotahi said from 9am to 5pm, a 50 kmh speed limit would be in place between Monday and Friday either side of the construction site near the intersection of Princess St and State Highway 3 in Waitara.

Currently, the speed limit is 80 kmh and the 30kmh limit will continue to apply through the construction site.

The move is to allow for soil sampling before road widening work began.

Waka Kotahi said in the event of bad weather, the soil sampling would be pushed out to the next fine day.

“We advise motorists to expect a slightly longer journey through the area and to plan ahead.”

The widening of the road is part of Te Ara Tūtohu: Waitara to Bell Block safety improvements.

A Princess St roundabout is currently under construction, and new roundabouts will also be built at the intersections of Waitara Rd, SH3A (Mountain Rd) and De Havilland Drive, along with median barrier and other safety improvements.