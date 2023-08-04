One person in a serious condition after crash in Inglewood

A single vehicle crash on SH3 has put one person in hospital in a serious condition. (File photo)

A single vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in Inglewood has seriously injured one person.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Rata St at 3.40pm on Friday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the patient had been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports the crash had blocked the road.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded with two crews from Inglewood.

Upon arrival firefighters found no one to be trapped and assisted police in making the scene safe, a spokesperson said.

Crews left the scene after 20 minutes.