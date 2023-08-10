Pukekura Park's famous feline, Ross the cat, is getting a book

Pukekura Park's most famous feline, Ross, is getting a book written about him.

Pukekura Park’s most famous feline, Ross the cat, is getting a children’s book written about him.

Ross is well-known to the New Plymouth community for jumping in on people’s picnics or perching on a stranger’s shoulder.

From having 3000 Facebook followers and a page dedicated to him, to being featured on 1News’ Good Sorts, the jet-black cat is about as famous as a feline can get.

Owner Jezza Vivian, announced the news of the upcoming book in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning where she said International Cat Day (August 8) was the “perfect day” to share the news.

Teaming up with Inglewood violin teacher and author of children’s book Treasure Beyond Measure, Helen Griffiths, the book will explore the most iconic features of Pukekura Park.

And to pay homage to where Ross and his sister, Monica, were nursed back to health, all profits from the book will go towards the Taranaki SPCA.

Supplied/Supplied New Plymouth’s famous feline, Ross, is getting a book about him released in October.

The New Plymouth SPCA played a vital role in nursing Ross and his sister Monica after Vivan and her mum, Vanessa, found them both on a roadside in rural Taranaki.

Ross’ tragic beginnings left him with a wonky tail and a perforated eye, but it is by these features that he is known to the community.

Griffiths said the project happened “quite organically”.

She had a chat with Ross’ family and the next thing she knew, the “words fell onto the paper” and it wasn’t long before illustrator Simon Chadwick got on board too.

“Ross had featured on Good Sorts and a couple of weeks later I featured on Good Sorts too, we were both two good sorts coming together for a great cause,” Griffiths said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Jezza Vivian, pictured, and her mum Vanessa, found Ross and his sister Monica on the side of the road in rural Taranaki. (File photo)

Vivian said they never could’ve predicted how famous Ross would get after adopting him.

“I think that’s the thing I love about it. It’s all happened so organically, like we never advertised his Facebook page or anything like that.

“It’s just people found him, people saw his handle on his tag, and you know he’s gained 3000 followers from people basically meeting him.”

It’s a “very local” project and one of the things Griffiths wanted to do was give locals a chance to be in it.

Supplied/Supplied Ross the Cat, the book will feature many well-known places within Pukekura Park.

Chadwick had finished all the pages except for one, and that one page has four faces that need to be drawn in, Griffiths said.

People can go into the draw to get their face illustrated in the final copy of the book if they preorder a copy of Ross the Cat before August 18, Griffiths said.

Vivian, her mum and her grandparents were already featured in the illustrations.

Ross the Cat, the book, will be available from late October and you can preorder through www.rumpusbooks.co.nz.