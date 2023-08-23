New Plymouth business wins supreme good employer award

New Plymouth business Tree Machine Services Ltd with judge and beef farmer Tim Dangen (right).

New Plymouth business Tree Machine Services Ltd has taken out the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

The awards, announced at the Beehive on Monday, shine a light on leading employers that put their team at the heart of their business.

Tree Machine Services received the Supreme Award, as well as the Māori Agribusiness Award, and was a joint winner of the Small Business Recognition Award.

Tree Machine Services Ltd managing director Dave Hare said the team was blown away by the wins.

“We won two of the categories, but to get the big one, that’s primo that is, that’s just massive.”

Hare said the main value at the company was whakawhanaungatanga, which was the process of building strong relationships.

Whakawhanaungatanga was part of everything the business did and was key to its success, he said.

They promoted this value in their staff, their arboriculture department, their environmental department, and it extended to the training course, the NorthTech Te Pūkenga forestry course that Tree Machine delivered.

“Promoting all of those values was the key to our receiving those awards.”

Hare said they had regular team meetings and team-building days, and when someone was going through a tough time, they’d try to support them “whenever we can”.