Five injured in two-vehicle crash on New Plymouth's Airport Drive

A two-vehicle crash on New Plymouth’s Airport Drive has injured five people.

Emergency services responded to the crash near New Plymouth Airport about 9.50am on Monday.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager.

Ambulance officers treated five patients who were transported to New Plymouth Base Hospital, two in a moderate condition and three in a minor condition.

The road had been blocked while the scene was cleared by emergency services, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two crews from New Plymouth station and upon arrival at the scene they found nobody trapped in the vehicles.

Crews were at the scene for just under 20 minutes.