23-year-old woman now in stable condition after being struck by a car

A 23-year-old woman is in a stable condition following an initial surgery. (File photo)

A 23-year-old woman who was initially reported as being in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Liardet St in New Plymouth in the early hours of Sunday morning is now in a stable condition.

In a statement Te Whatu Ora group operations director, Taranaki, Gillian Campbell said the female patient was “stable and comfortable” following an initial surgery.

But it was possible the patient could be transferred to Waikato Hospital for specialist treatment due to the nature of her injuries, Campbell said.

The woman was in a critical condition after she and a friend were struck by a vehicle at about 2.40am on Sunday.

Her friend suffered moderate injuries after his foot was run over, a police spokesperson said.

New Plymouth police arrested a 38-year-old woman in relation to the incident, which was reported as an altercation on the street involving several people.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but are urging people who saw the incident unfold and have yet to contact police, to get in touch.

Witnesses can contact police by calling 105 and quoting file number 230903/6014.